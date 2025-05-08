Bringing The World Home To You

PFAS pollution is hurting some small NC businesses. They say a lack of regulations makes it worse

WUNC | By Celeste Gracia
Published May 8, 2025 at 9:28 AM EDT
Port City Java CEO Steve Schnitzler makes a latte on February 13, 2025. He's a vocal critic of the NC Chamber for their stance on PFAS regulations.
Celeste Gracia
/
WUNC
Port City Java CEO Steve Schnitzler makes a latte on February 13, 2025. He's a vocal critic of the NC Chamber for their stance on PFAS regulations.

Nearby downtown Wilmington on Market Street, a Port City Java cafe with a drive-thru shares a parking lot with a church. Inside, espresso machines whir loudly as baristas take drink orders from new and regular customers.

These customers likely aren't thinking about how the water used to make their coffee had to be filtered to remove toxic chemicals known as PFAS. But CEO Steve Schnitzler thinks about it a lot.

"I don't understand, to be honest, why this is even considered a political issue. It's water," Schnitzler said.

Port City Java is a regional coffee chain with over a dozen locations throughout southeastern North Carolina. Schnitzler estimates just one cafe uses up to several hundred gallons of water a day.

"All of our cafes are on the public water system, wherever they’re located," Schnitzler said.

Using public water was never a problem, until 2017 when PFAS was discovered in the Cape Fear River, the primary drinking water source for Wilmington.

Read the full story for free here.

Celeste Gracia
Celeste Gracia covers the environment for WUNC. She has been at the station since September 2019 and started off as morning producer.
