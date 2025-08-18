Bringing The World Home To You

Congressman Don Davis, a N.C. Democrat, embraces Andrew Yang's centrist Forward Party

NC Newsroom | By Mary Helen Moore
Published August 18, 2025 at 3:11 PM EDT
A suited man smiles and raises his hand to take an oath. The room crowded with officials, their kids and others. A woman is recording on an iPad in the foreground.
Gerry Broome
/
AP
Don Davis was a state senator before being elected to the U.S. House in 2024. The Snow Hill native is pictured taking the oath of office in the state Capitol, Jan. 11, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.

U.S. Rep. Don Davis, NC-01, is running for reelection in North Carolina's most competitive congressional district.

The Democrat is embracing centrism by also affiliating with the Forward Party.

"It's not about the parties. It's not about the labels. It's about the policy. It's about the principles, about how we're able to help families," Davis said at a virtual meeting of the North Carolina Forward Party last Thursday.

Davis is the most right-leaning Democrat in the House, according to the website GovTrack, which studies legislative behavior. GovTrack puts Davis farther right ideologically than a third of House Republicans.

The Snow Hill native was one of only 13 Democrats to win a district whose voters also picked Donald Trump for president in 2024. He said working with Republicans helps motivate disillusioned voters.

"My experiences now — you see the far left, the far right, and a lot of times you have the silent majority that's just in the middle," Davis said.

A man and woman, both in suits and outdoors, smile for cameras.
Susan Walsh
/
AP
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C., are pictured as Harris arrives at Pitt-Greenville Airport in Greenville, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, to speak at a campaign rally.

Patrick Newton, the Forward Party's state chair, said that Davis is "what we lovingly call a Forward Democrat." The congressman signed a pledge to uphold Forward Party values two months before being reelected in 2024.

"We have to have a new model. People see through this. We have to see more authenticity in our politics," Davis said. "So many people have felt left out of the process because they see the parties just throwing bombs at each other, just attacking each other nonstop."

The Forward Party aims to become a centrist force in American politics, forcing Democrats and Republicans to work together. It was cofounded by Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur who ran in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, and retired Republican politician Christine Todd Whitman, a former New Jersey governor and U.S. EPA administrator under George W. Bush.

The party is currently petitioning for the right to place candidates on the ballot in North Carolina by 2026.

"North Carolina is going to be one of the major battlegrounds, and I believe the Forward Party North Carolina could be pivotal players in what happens next year, which is going to have national implications," Yang said Thursday during the meeting.

A suited man walks through sunlight near campaign supporters in shadow.
John Locher
/
AP
The Forward Party was cofounded by Andrew Yang, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and entrepreneur. Yang is pictured meeting with supporters at a campaign event Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Republicans believe they can beat Davis in 2026, and the national party is already pouring money into attacks. Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson said he will run in the Republican primary.

Davis narrowly beat his Republican opponent, Laurie Buckhout, in 2024. Libertarian candidate Tom Bailey could have played a role, since he took 9,949 votes, more than the 6,307 by which Davis won.
Don Davis1st Congressional DistrictNC NewsroomCongress
Mary Helen Moore
Mary Helen Moore is a reporter with the NC Newsroom, a journalism collaboration expanding state government news coverage for North Carolina audiences. The collaboration is funded by a two-year grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. She can be reached at mmoore@ncnewsroom.org
