The best new albums out May 2

It's Friday, and you need to pass the time until catching the latest (and apparently good!) Marvel movie. How about counterbalancing those monoculture tendencies with some great independent rock albums?

Julie Bee, host of Amplified on Marfa Public Radio joins NPR Music's Stephen Thompson to talk through Car Seat Headrest's return, the newest albums from Samantha Crain, PUP, Jenny Hval and more on our latest New Music Friday episode.

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast. Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Starting Five

Jacob Boll / Realkindrecords / Realkindrecords Samantha Crain.

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

Car Seat Headrest, The Scholars (Stream)

(Stream) Samantha Crain, Gumshoe (Stream)

(Stream) PUP, Who Will Look After The Dogs? (Stream)

(Stream) Jenny Hval, Iris Silver Mist (Stream)

(Stream) Jolie Laide, Creatures (Stream)

The Lightning Round

Kane Ocean / True Panther / True Panther Cole Haden, Jack Wetmore, Aaron Shapiro and Ruben Radlauer of the band Model/Actriz.

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

Lucius, Lucius

Milkweed, Remscéla

Model/Actriz, Pirouette

Souleance, Kebab Discothèque

Clem Snide, Oh, Smokey

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple.

The Long List

Julia Weseley / Deutsche Grammophon / Deutsche Grammophon Yuja Wang.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Classical

Yuja Wang, Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos | Solo Works

Black Violin, Full Circle

Chloe Flower, I Love Me More

Seong-Jin Cho, Ravel: The Complete Solo Piano Works and Concertos

Country/Folk/Americana

Esther Rose, Want

Eric Church, Evangeline vs. The Machine

Hardy, Country!

Maddie & Tae, Love & Light

Peggy Seeger, Teleology

Rebecca Lynn Howard, I'm Not Who You Think I Am

Electronic/Out There

Eli Keszler, Eli Keszler

Loscil, Lake Fire

Surgeon, Shell~Wave

Alex Marsh, Trellis

Anthony Naples, Scanners

Anthony Pateras, Reise der Schatten

Anysia Kym & Loraine James, Clandestine EP

Asterisk, No School

Charlotte Plank, ClubLiminal

Colombian Drone Mafia + Gibrana Cervantes, Memoria

Gryofield, Akin/Mother EP

Imryll, Obscure Blood & Love

James Krivchenia, Performing Belief

Messenger Girls Trio, Genius Loop Duos

Omid Geadizadeh, Like The Sea Knows Blue (مثل دریا که آبی را می شناسد)

Peverelist, Pulse Decay EP

Schiela, Who We Are EP

Shine Grooves, Sequences For Fluttering

The Balloonist, Dreamland

Torn Hawk, Watching Heat on Mute

Flume & JPEGMAFIA, We Live In A Society EP

Global

Ding Dong, From Ding Dong to World Ding

Fuerza Regida, 111XPANTIA

Meiko Kaji, Yadokari + Shura No Hana

Sami Galbi, Ylh Bye Bye

Jazz

Enji, Sonor

Angel Bat Dawid and Naima Nefertari, Journey to Nabta Playa

Arve Henriksen, Trygve Seim, Anders Jormin, Markku Ounaskari, Arcanum

Deborah Silver with the Count Basie Orchestra, Basie Rocks!

Julia Úlehla and Dálava, Understories

Kurt Rosenwinkel & Jean-Paul Brodbeck, The Brahms Project

Pop

Aly & AJ, Silver Deliverer

Briston Maroney, Jimmy

Låpsley, I'M A HURRICANE I'M A WOMAN IN LOVE

R&B/Soul

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Naturally (20th Anniversary Edition)

Xavier Omär, HunnyMoon Mountain

Rap/Hip-Hop

Wretch, 32 Home?

Youngs Teflon, Keep The Change

Benny The Butcher, Excelsior

Boldy James & Real Bad Man, Conversational Pieces

Diuragga, 77th

Key Glock, Glockaveli

Yung Lean, Jonatan

Teether and Kuya Neil, YEARN IV

Rock/Alt/Indie

Daniel Topete / Partisan / Partisan Blondshell

Blondshell, If You Asked For A Picture

Monnone Alone, Here Comes the Afternoon

Eli Winter, A Trick of the Light

Press Club, To All The Ones That I Love

Propagandhi, At Peace

Suzanne Vega, Flying With Angels

Kassi Valazza, From Newman Street

Bleed, Bleed

Carriers, Every Time I Feel Afraid

Club Night, Joy Coming Down

Dope Lemon, Golden Wolf

Ember Knight, Embers Sings the Dr Bronner Soap Label EP

Gringo Star, Sweethearts

KiNG MALA, And You Who Drowned In The Grief Of A Golden Thing

Lael Neale, Altogether Stranger

Laura Hickli, dark secrets

Litronix, One A Day Keeps The Doctor Away

Louis Philippe and The Night Mail, The Road To The Sea

NewDad, Safe EP

Paco Cathcart, Down on Them

Panik Flowers, rearview EP

Pet Symmetry, Big Symmetry

Pink Floyd, Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII

Punchbag, I'm Not Your Punchbag EP

Pyramids, Pythagoras

Rainy Miller, Joseph, What Have You Done?

Sally Potter, Anatomy

SENTRIES, Gem of the West

Sextile, Yes, Please

Thanya Iyer, Tide/Tied

The Supernaturals, Show Tunes

Credits

Host: Stephen Thompson

Guest: Julie Bee, Marfa Public Radio

Producer: Simon Rentner

Editors: Otis Hart and Elle Mannion

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Vice President, Music and Visuals: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2025 NPR