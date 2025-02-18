Waterfowl tests positive for bird flu in Henderson County

A bird found at Osceola Lake in Hendersonville has tested positive for H5N1 , or bird flu, the second confirmation of the virus in Western North Carolina in less than a month, officials said Tuesday.

The Henderson County Department of Public Health said it was notified on Feb. 8 of five dead birds at Osceola Lake. One bird was tested and confirmed positive for the virus. The man-made lake is privately owned, accessible by those renting vacation or camp properties or who live there.

Health officials have provided guidance to the lake’s owner as well as homeowners, guests and others who use the lake for recreation.

In January, waterfowl at Lake Julian Park in Buncombe County also tested positive .

January and February mark the start of the wild bird migratory season in North Carolina, increasing the risk of bird flu spread, according to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission .

The specific strain of Avian Influenza H5N1 was “first detected in 2020 as it spread from wild birds to poultry” and over the last year has gained increased attention due to “sporadic infections in humans," according to an article published earlier this month by the NC State School of Veterinary Medicine .

Health officials say the risk of bird flu spreading to humans remains low. However, people should avoid contact with birds, their feces and saliva whenever possible. Those who work with or have direct contact with wild birds or sick or dead animals should wear personal protective equipment (PPE).

For more information, read the full news release: Henderson County Public Health .

What is bird flu?Bird flu is a disease that can affect most species of birds and some mammals, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The virus spreads naturally among wild aquatic birds and can infect domestic poultry, other birds and animals.