'It’s a little weird': Trump’s social media vetting rules stir international student worries

Some international graduates from Queens University of Charlotte recently received a message alerting them to new requirements around providing the government access to their social media profiles. The message comes after expanded guidelines by the Trump administration that are aimed at 'vetting' international students.

Queens University contacted some of its international alumni who are in the U.S. under OPT, a program that lets them temporarily work in the country after graduation. Federal guidelines now require them to set their social media pages to “public.” One international alum who asked WFAE not to be named due to concerns about their visa status said the rules could have a chilling effect.



“It's a little weird just to think that your kind of social media presence can affect your ability to have access to America,” they said. “I feel like it will make people feel a bit more cautious about what they post, if they're posting anything, and you don't know what they're actually looking for.”

Some international alumni received the email last week. An announcement from the U.S. Department of State said officials are conducting a "comprehensive" and "thorough vetting" process, including online and social media presence, of all international students and exchange visitor applicants on F, M and J nonimmigrant classifications.

In a statement to WFAE, Queens said it informed all international students about the guidelines and said they regularly share updates on immigration policies and visa matters. They also added that they offer personalized advising and support to help students navigate cultural transitions.