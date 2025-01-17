New AG Jeff Jackson says state’s lawsuit against Pactiv Evergreen will continue

State Attorney General Jeff Jackson visited Canton on Thursday to renew the state’s demand that Pactiv Evergreen repay the $12 million in economic incentives it received for creating jobs at the now-shuttered paper mill.

Jackson, a former congressman who was elected in November, said he is continuing to pursue a lawsuit against Pactiv Evergreen filed by his predecessor, now-Governor Josh Stein.

The lawsuit focuses on the Job Maintenance and Capital Development (JMAC) Agreement signed by Pactiv and the state in 2014 when Pactiv purchased the mill from Blue Ridge Paper Products.

“My understanding is there may be some attorneys in this litigation, on the other side, who were hoping that a new attorney general would dismiss this case,” Jackson told reporters Thursday afternoon. “And what I want to do is send a message that that’s not going to happen — that I am the new attorney general, and we’re going to continue with this case because it’s a very straightforward matter of an agreement being broken.”

Pactiv argues that it should not have to repay the full amount of economic incentives since it kept its end of the bargain until the company closed the paper mill in May 2023. The state contract required the mill to employ a minimum number of workers through 2024.

Pactiv completed its sale of the former mill site to St. Louis-based Spirtas Worldwide last week.

Jackson said the timing of his trip underscores the importance his office places on the needs of Western North Carolina.

“This is one of the first things that I’m doing as attorney general is to come out to Western North Carolina to send a signal that your Department of Justice stands with you and that we are allocating resources and allocating energy to make sure that you’re not pushed around,” Jackson said Thursday.

Jackson is the second statewide official to travel to Canton this week. Stein visited Tuesday and met with Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers, Spirtas Worldwide president Eric Spirtas and others.

Speaking alongside Jackson at Thursday’s press conference, Smathers voiced support for the state’s continued efforts to seek the return of the $12 million.

“We’ve been through so much, but knowing Jeff personally, this is someone that I can sincerely say — no matter where you live in Western North Carolina or where you live in North Carolina — this office, this man is going to stand up and fight for you,” he said.

Smathers confirmed reports that the recent sale of the mill site prompted Pactiv Evergreen to pay its tax bills to the town and Haywood County — a source of contention between the company and local government for years.

Pactiv Evergreen was purchased late last year for $6.7 billion dollars by Novolex, a Charlotte-based company. It's unclear whether the purchase may affect the lawsuit.



Jackson highlights other WNC priorities

At the press conference, Jackson was asked about the state’s lawsuit against HCA Healthcare over conditions at Mission Hospital in Asheville. Jackson said his office will continue to pursue that case as well.

The attorney general also touched on the issue of scams that have been popping up in Western North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

He urged residents to be aware of price gouging — such as companies charging “astronomical” rates for tree removal — as well as individuals claiming to have special access to relief funding.

“If you are a victim of a scam or if you see someone charging a rate that you feel is price gouging, I want you to contact our office. … I want people to be extremely on guard against people who claim that they have access to special pots of money that you haven’t heard about through the news or through local government,” Jackson said. “And if you are suspicious, call our office and just check.”