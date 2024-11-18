State regulators ask for public feedback on new Marshall Steam Station air quality permit

Duke Energy is still waiting on the state to sign off on its plan to replace two coal boilers at the Marshall Steam Station at Lake Norman with two new natural gas generators. In the meantime, the N.C. Division of Air Quality is accepting comments on a draft permit for the project.

State regulators recently approved Duke Energy’s biennial Carbon Plan , which included plans to build about 3,600 megawatts of new natural gas generation during the next seven years. This includes the proposed construction at the Marshall plant and represents an approximately 10% increase in total natural gas production in the state, according to N.C.’s 2023 energy profile .

The project would significantly reduce emissions of many air pollutants, including fine particulate matter, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide. However, some limits for pollutants would increase, such as volatile organic compounds. When volatile organic compounds interact with nitrogen oxide — a product of natural gas combustion — they can form ground-level ozone, or smog . Smog damages lung cells, causing inflammation and swelling. It may also contribute to the development of chronic respiratory illnesses .

The natural gas burners would still emit planet-warming gasses such as carbon dioxide, but at lower rates than the coal generators. The utility plans to retire two coal-powered generators and replace them with two new natural gas units. Two coal-fired boilers will continue operating until the early 2030s, according to Duke’s initial filing . State regulators approved Duke’s plan to retire all coal generators in N.C. by 2036.