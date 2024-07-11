Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two teenagers face charges in connection with Charlotte shooting spree

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.,
Lisa Worf
Published July 11, 2024 at 6:21 PM EDT
CMPD HQ
WFAE

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with a series of shootings in Charlotte that killed one person early Tuesday morning. Officers arrested a 16-year-old early this morning and Carlos Roberto Diaz, 18, this afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Tonya Arrington says officers stopped a suspicious car the juvenile was driving. They found a gun they later confirmed was stolen.

Both are charged with first-degree murder. Diaz has also been charged with attempted murder, shooting into occupied dwellings and vehicles, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

“At this time, I want to assure the public we’re not looking for any additional suspects. We believe we have all that were involved in custody,” Arrington said.

 

The series of shootings happened early Tuesday morning within 30 minutes of each other. Four of them happened just northwest of uptown. The fifth was in Steele Creek.

Fify-eight-year-old Mustaffa Muhammad was killed on Statesville Avenue. Loved ones told WSOC-TV he was driving home from work. Two other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police had said the five shootings appeared to be random and linked.

CMPD HQ
Crime & Justice
RELATED: Random and deadly: CMPD investigating string of related shootings in Charlotte
Kenneth Lee Jr.

Arrington says the shootings do not appear to be gang-related. Based on the evidence and actions detectives observed, she said they have no doubt he was planning another round of shootings.

“We have reason to believe that the 16-year-old juvenile intended on continuing this violent crime spree,” Arrington said.

It’s been a violent start to the year in Charlotte. The total number of homicides stands at 68. At the same time last year, there were 49.
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.
Lisa Worf
Lisa Worf traded the Midwest for Charlotte in 2006 to take a job at WFAE. She worked with public TV in Detroit and taught English in Austria before making her way to radio. Lisa graduated from University of Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in English.
See stories by Lisa Worf
More Stories