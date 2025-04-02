Charlotte immigration attorneys to call for immigration reform on Capitol Hill

Immigration attorneys from Charlotte will travel to Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to demand immigration reform from national lawmakers.

More than 20 Charlotte immigration attorneys will take part in the American Immigration Lawyers Association’s National Day of Action.

AILA members will urge Congress to protect undocumented individuals, establish legal pathways, ensure that immigration enforcement is effective and fair, and improve the immigration system’s efficiency.

AILA's annual National Day of Action occurs as the Trump administration has declared a national emergency at the border, revoked Temporary Protected Status and parole for hundreds of thousands of immigrants, and continues to call for mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.

Charlotte-area immigration attorneys will meet with the offices of Sen. Tom Tillis and Sen. Ted Budd and Rep. Alma Adams and Mark Harris.

Charlotte business immigration attorney Amanda Franklin is participating for the first time. She says immigration affects other sectors of the community.

“It's not just about immigration," Franklin said. "It really is about business. It is about continued economic development and investment in North Carolina.”

Cynthia Aziz has practiced immigration law in Charlotte for more than three decades. She says it can be difficult to speak with lawmakers about an emotional, partisan issue, but it is necessary.

“Keeping that relationship is critical," Aziz said. "Building the relationship with those that don't know us, I think, is really important.”

In all, some 300 immigration attorneys plan to visit more than 260 congressional offices.