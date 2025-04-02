These paintings rock: A climate- and geology-inspired art exhibit comes to Charlotte’s South End

UNC Charlotte art professor Marek Ranis photographed the 50 million-year-old basalt cliffs of the Faroe Islands in Denmark to create an animated video that’s part-timelapse, part-animated space odyssey.

In his new Charlotte art exhibition, Ranis explores the relationship between cracking rocks, climate change and colonization. The exhibit features several paintings, sculptures and a video projection.

In the video, these ancient Danish rocks fracture — and the gaps in between fill with stars and distant galaxies. Audio from the Apollo moon landing plays in the video’s background.

“The landing on the moon makes a strong reference of colonization of the space and the promise of this alternative place we can move as this place is maybe not capable to support our life,” Ranis said.

Ranis is critical of the idea of a so-called “Planet B.” Many of his paintings nod to famous expeditions, such as Shackleton or Amundsen, superimposing silhouettes of Arctic explorers over fractured rocks in space.

Marek Ranis / UNC Charlotte UNC Charlotte art professor Marek Ranis photographed these volcanic rocks in the Canary Islands for his Subcritical series. He transferred digital collages onto aluminum prints.

The exhibition is called Subcritical. Ranis collaborated with UNC Charlotte geologist Martha Cary Eppes, shadowing her and her students’ research in the Canary Islands. Ranis said the collaboration opened his eyes to the fastidious nature of research:

“We're talking about people who are laying down on the ground — on the desert — with measuring devices, and looking at the cracks for eight hours, for 10 days, two weeks, two months,” Ranis said. “It’s beyond one's imagination.”

Eppes’ research examines microscoping cracking in rocks, called subcritical fracturing.

She described the process as akin to opening a bag of chips. If a hungry snacker picks a point at random on the bag, their fingers may wrench the bag every which way without results. However, a little mechanical action can go a long way in just the right spot.

“As long as you find that little crack, then suddenly the force of your finger is really accentuated or concentrated,” Eppes said.

Subcritical fractures are the “tear here” notches of the rock world. The force that starts these microscopic fractures can be as small as the collision of water molecules in the air. It’s a relationship that may evolve as our climate continues warming.

“When the atmosphere heats up, then it naturally can hold more water, and then that water is available then to crack rocks,” Eppes said.