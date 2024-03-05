Bringing The World Home To You

Robinson, Stein to face off for NC governor's seat in November

WFAE | By Layna Hong,
Ely Portillo
Published March 5, 2024 at 9:07 PM EST
Robinson (left) Stein (right)
Campaigns
/
Photos combined by WFAE
Mark Robinson (right) and Josh Stein will face off in November.

With no surprises, frontrunners Democrat Josh Stein and Republican Mark Robinson will face off in the November election for North Carolina’s governor.

The Associated Press called the primary at about 8 p.m. with less than half of the results in, but an overwhelming percentage of those votes going for both Stein and Robinson.

Robinson is the current state’s lieutenant governor, and Stein, the current state attorney general. Gov. Roy Cooper isn't running again because of term limits.

Either candidate would make history if elected. Stein would be North Carolina's first Jewish governor. Robinson would be the state's first Black governor.

By about 9 p.m., Stein had racked up 72% of the votes cast. Mike Morgan, a former state Supreme Court justice, had 14%, with three others trailing in the single digits.

Robinson had 63%, leading state treasurer Dale Folwell, who had 20%, and Salisbury attorney Bill Graham with 17%.

Stein said on social media that he is ready for the general election.

Robinson's opponents tried to make an issue of his past comments on the Holocaust, such as a Facebook post in which Robinson put "six million Jews" in quotes, as well as incendiary comments on LGBT people and his history of bankruptcies. But the attacks didn't stick — and Robinson grabbed the endorsement of former president Donald Trump, a linchpin in many Republican contests.

Layna Hong
Layna Hong is a digital producer at WFAE. She is a graduate from UNC Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media, where she concentrated in graphic design and reporting.
See stories by Layna Hong
Ely Portillo
Ely Portillo has worked as a journalist in Charlotte for over a decade. Before joining WFAE, he worked at the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute and the Charlotte Observer.
See stories by Ely Portillo
