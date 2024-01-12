Charlotte Hornets unveil plans for upcoming Spectrum Center renovations

Today, Hornets Sports and Entertainment revealed its plans and renderings for the “Re!Imagine” Spectrum Center improvement project.

The Spectrum Center broke ground in 2003 and has been the home of the NBA team Charlotte Hornets since 2005. It was formerly home to minor-league ice hockey team Charlotte Checkers and the now-defunct WNBA team Charlotte Sting. The last major renovation of the arena took place in 2014 in preparation for the team to host the NBA All-Star Game.

“We have always viewed Spectrum Center as an important community asset that brings people together and has tremendous economic impact for our city,” HSE Executive Vice President and Spectrum Center General Manager Donna Julian said in a statement.

“Re!magine Spectrum Center touches nearly every aspect of the arena and allows us to remain the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas, drawing more high-profile events and thus more patrons to uptown Charlotte, positively benefitting nearby restaurants, bars, hotels and other local businesses.”

Last year the city approved the renovation and will provide over $200 million in funding for the renovations over the next two years.

The renovations will include:

2,500 lower-level seats are to be added by 2025.

The main Spectrum Center concourse will be completely renovated to improve “traffic flow” in the arena.

The Uptown Concourse, Dr Pepper Pavilion and “The Nest” will undergo a redesign this year.

All Club & Hospitality spaces will undergo a refresh during both 2024 and 2025 with the addition of a new “Courtside Club.”

The project will occur during the two upcoming NBA offseasons, starting in May 2024. The Spectrum Center will be closed from then until September 2024 and in the 2025-26 offseason. HSE will work with the D.A. Everett Construction Group to complete the project over the next two years.