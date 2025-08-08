Lake Lure Flowering Bridge to be taken down due to storm damage

What’s left of a beloved Western North Carolina landmark – damaged beyond repair during flooding caused by Hurricane Helene – will soon be removed.

The town of Lake Lure announced on its Facebook page that the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge, which sustained severe structural damage in September 2024, will be taken down.

Demolition is scheduled to begin Aug. 18. Two independent engineering assessments concluded the historic bridge cannot be restored.

Originally built in 1925, the arched stone bridge once served as the main route between Chimney Rock and Lake Lure. In 2010, the state opened a new bridge nearby, and a group of local residents stepped in to preserve the original structure. Their efforts transformed it into a suspended garden featuring more than 2,000 flower species, public art and 30 themed garden spaces. Among them was the Rainbow Bridge, a dedicated area where visitors could leave behind collars or tags to remember beloved pets.

Debbie Clark / lakelurefloweringbridge.org Storm damage to the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge after Hurricane Helene, captured Sept. 28, 2024, by Lake Lure Flowering Bridge volunteer and board member Debbie Clark.



Demolition is expected to take several weeks. Town officials urge the public to stay away from the site for safety reasons.

The volunteer group behind the transformation says they’re not giving up. In a statement on the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge website , the group said: “Heartbroken, yes. Defeated, no way! Our beloved old bridge, as we know it, will be coming down, but the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge volunteers are dedicated and resilient.”

They plan to continue creating garden spaces on what remains and are seeking community support to help rebuild the surrounding infrastructure. The site’s new education center, which survived the storm with minimal damage, is expected to host future programs and events as the group works to reestablish new gardens.

The town thanked the volunteers and recognized the bridge’s significance to both the community and visitors.