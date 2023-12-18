Duke Energy rates will climb 14.6% over 3 years in central and western NC

Rates are going up in January for Duke Energy customers in central and western North Carolina.

State regulators on Friday approved a three-year, 14.6% rate hike for customers of Duke Energy Carolinas, which stretches from Durham to Greensboro to Charlotte to the mountains. That was only slightly less than the 15.7% Duke asked for.

Rates will rise 8.3% beginning Jan. 15; 3.3% in 2025; and 3% in 2026. Duke says it will give details in early January about how the increase will affect customers' monthly bills.

A similar rate hike for Duke Energy Progress customers in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area was approved in August. It raised rates in those areas 11.3% over three years. The first-year increase of 3.3% began Oct. 1.

Duke said it needs the extra revenue to upgrade the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy, to reduce the pollution that causes global warming. In a press release Friday, Duke called the order "constructive."

The company statement said: “We are currently evaluating the NCUC order on Duke Energy Carolinas’ rate request and will determine the exact impacts on customer rates in the coming weeks. Our investments over the past several years – and those included in the multi-year rate plan in the coming years – strengthen the electricity grid to improve reliability for customers and facilitate a cleaner, more secure energy future in a manner that supports economic development across the state.”

The North Carolina Utilities Commission held a hearing in August, where lawyers for consumer, business and environmental groups questioned the original size of the proposed rate hike and how it would affect customers. Duke got most of what it asked for and that means the new rates could be a shock for low-income customers.

But Friday's order also approved a new customer assistance program. It provides a credit of $42 a month for qualifying households. Customers already getting aid through current Low Income Energy Assistance and Crisis Intervention programs will automatically have their bills reduced when rates rise.

"Rates for the lowest-income customers (those getting LIEAP/CIP federal funding) will actually go down," Duke spokesman Bill Norton told WFAE in an email.

The new Customer Assistance Program grew out of discussions between Duke Energy, the Utilities Commission consumer advocates, and environmental and social justice groups.

It's the first multiyear increase since North Carolina's 2021 energy reform law changed how Duke is regulated. In the past, Duke sought rate hikes year by year.

Friday's 279-page order by the North Carolina Utilities Commission also includes approvals for a long list of other Duke costs, policies and projects. They include: