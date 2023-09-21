SC solar tech company moving its HQ to Charlotte's South End

A South Carolina tech company that connects homeowners with rooftop solar installers says it's moving its headquarters to Charlotte's South End. Palmetto is currently based in Charleston, South Carolina. The new office at 1616 Camden Road along the Lynx Blue Line light rail will open next month, and eventually have 100 employees in sales, customer service and operations.

Palmetto says it also has home-based employees around the country and will keep its offices in Charleston.

The company's software helps businesses and homeowners plan and price solar installations.

Palmetto will initially move into 7,000 square feet on Camden Road, and plans to expand to more than 16,000 square feet in 2024, Palmetto said.

“We began our migration to Charlotte earlier in the year and have been impressed with the level of talented individuals in the Queen City,” Palmetto founder, chairman and CEO Chris Kemper said in a press release. “Palmetto is a mission-driven company that gives our team members the opportunity to have a meaningful and impactful career in pursuit of mitigating climate change. Over the coming years, we’ll continue to scale and expect to add additional team members to our Charlotte office as well as our other offices.”

Palmetto said it also plans to renovate its Charleston office and add another office in San Francisco over the next year.

The company joins a growing number of technology employers in South End, including Lowe's technology hub and the headquarters of online mortgage company Lending Tree.