Duke Energy Progress rate hike order also cuts rooftop solar payments for businesses

North Carolina regulators have approved Duke Energy Progress’s plan to reduce what commercial rooftop solar customers get paid for electricity they send to the grid. Solar advocates say the change caught them by surprise and could make solar less attractive, especially for smaller customers.

The change is buried in a 262-page order two weeks ago from the North Carolina Utilities Commission that raises rates for Duke Energy Progress customers in the Asheville area, Raleigh and the eastern part of the state. But Duke is asking regulators for the same changes as part of a rate hike request for the rest of North Carolina.

The new lower solar rates vary based on time of day and affect new business or nonprofit customers that install rooftop solar after Oct. 1. Existing customers can keep their current plans until 2033.

Duke spokesman Randy Wheeless said it's part of Duke's effort to modernize so-called "solar net metering" payments in line with the cost of electricity.

"Probably the biggest change is that the excess energy back to our system will be compensated at a kind of a value of the electricity at that time," he said.

Wheeless also said the change is about making sure that solar customers don't get a benefit at the expense of other customers. "It's just really bringing fairness to the system," he said.

Similar changes take effect Oct. 1 for residential solar owners across the state, though existing customers can opt out until 2026.