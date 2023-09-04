Bringing The World Home To You

Davidson will start ticketing people for jaywalking this week

WFAE | By David Boraks
Published September 4, 2023 at 2:32 AM EDT
A sign in downtown Davidson reading "Please Use Crosswalks" is part of Davidson's pedestrian safety campaign.
David Boraks
/
WFAE
A pedestrian safety campaign in the Town of Davidson takes a new turn this week when police begin handing out $30 citations to people who jaywalk, or cross streets at the wrong time or place.

The new policy starts Tuesday and follows a month of verbal warnings and education about the town's pedestrian safety ordinance.

"We want everyone to be safe. There is so much activity in these pedestrian safety zones, we ask that everyone use the approved crosswalks to avoid any more pedestrian injuries or fatalities," Town Manager Jamie Justice said in a statement.

Davidson adopted the policy last fall after at least three people were struck and killed by drivers in recent years. The town has also improved crossings by installing additional crosswalks, push-button crosswalk lights and new signs.

Major intersections downtown now have all-way stops for pedestrians, so no traffic can move while pedestrians are crossing.

A town spokeswoman said police also will enforce traffic rules that require cars to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks.

Enforcement will initially focus on two high-traffic areas: Main Street between from Griffith Street and Eugenia Street and Jetton Street from Milkbread to Harris Teeter.

David Boraks
David Boraks is a veteran journalist who covers climate change for WFAE. See more at www.wfae.org/climate-news. He also has covered housing and homelessness, energy and the environment, transportation and business.
