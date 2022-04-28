WUNC wins two 2022 National Headliner Awards

WUNC's Military Reporter Jay Price was awarded first place for Radio Feature and Human Interest Story and Embodied was awarded second place for Information Podcast.

Price was recognized for his piece, “Overlooked trailblazer: Before Rosa Parks, Sarah Keys refused to back down.” The judges said of Price's work, “A nearly forgotten story in the civil rights movement is brought back to life -- and aural liveliness -- in this story of a Black female soldier who stood up against oppressive authority. The reporters get out of the way and let the story tell itself, and it's compelling.”

The Embodied podcast guides listeners on an exploration of their brains and bodies that touches down in taboo territory.

"What makes Embodied special is that it's authentic in its mission to build empathy and center voices belonging to people who are often marginalized by society,” says WUNC Content Director Lindsay Foster Thomas. “We hear from so many listeners who are grateful for Embodied because it gives them new tools to approach tough conversations or because it helps them better understand how our norms were created and the power of inclusion."

Founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City, the National Headliner Awards program is one of the oldest and largest annual contests recognizing journalistic merit in the communications industry.

A full list of the 2022 winners is available on the National Headliner Awards website.

