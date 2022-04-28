Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WUNC wins two 2022 National Headliner Awards

North Carolina Public Radio | By WUNC News
Published April 28, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT
Silver medal of the National Headliner Awards (left) next to black text that reads "National headliner Awards" (right).

WUNC's Military Reporter Jay Price was awarded first place for Radio Feature and Human Interest Story and Embodied was awarded second place for Information Podcast.

Price was recognized for his piece, “Overlooked trailblazer: Before Rosa Parks, Sarah Keys refused to back down.” The judges said of Price's work, “A nearly forgotten story in the civil rights movement is brought back to life -- and aural liveliness -- in this story of a Black female soldier who stood up against oppressive authority. The reporters get out of the way and let the story tell itself, and it's compelling.”

The Embodied podcast guides listeners on an exploration of their brains and bodies that touches down in taboo territory.

"What makes Embodied special is that it's authentic in its mission to build empathy and center voices belonging to people who are often marginalized by society,” says WUNC Content Director Lindsay Foster Thomas. “We hear from so many listeners who are grateful for Embodied because it gives them new tools to approach tough conversations or because it helps them better understand how our norms were created and the power of inclusion."

Founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City, the National Headliner Awards program is one of the oldest and largest annual contests recognizing journalistic merit in the communications industry.

A full list of the 2022 winners is available on the National Headliner Awards website.

Tags

AwardsWUNC Awards
WUNC News
Stories, features and more by WUNC News Staff. Also, features and commentary not by any one reporter.
See stories by WUNC News
More Stories