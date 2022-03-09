Bringing The World Home To You

Federal investigation finds UNC-CH vice chancellor for research plagiarized part of a grant application

North Carolina Public Radio | By Will Michaels,
Dave DeWitt
Published March 9, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST
The famous well at UNC-Chapel Hill, with a larger building in the background.
Courtesy of UNC-Chapel Hill
/

A federal investigation has found the vice chancellor for research at UNC-Chapel Hill plagiarized part of a grant application.

The Office of Research Integrity issued a report Tuesday that found Terry Magnuson engaged in research misconduct by "knowingly, intentionally or recklessly" plagiarizing text from three online articles and one published paper in a grant application to the National Cancer Institute and National Institutes of Health.

The story was first reported by The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Magnuson, a professor of genetics, entered into a voluntary settlement agreement and agreed to have his research supervised for the next two years. It will require him to submit all research proposals to the vice dean of UNC’s School of Medicine.

Magnuson was reappointed last year as vice chancellor for research, a position that oversees and supports more than $1 billion per year in research at UNC-Chapel Hill.

WUNC requested an interview with Magnuson, who has not commented publicly on the ORI investigation or its findings. In a statement, university officials said:

"UNC-Chapel Hill has high professional expectations for the integrity of all research activities carried out by our faculty, staff and students. The University follows a federally mandated policy regarding research misconduct, and we hold anyone involved in research activity at the University to that standard. We will continue to follow the standards and processes set forth by the Office of Research Integrity and our research sponsors."

Editor's Note: WUNC maintains editorial independence in all news coverage, including stories involving UNC.

