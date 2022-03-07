Great Grief Presents: A Love Supreme

This is the love story of a jazz singer and an architect. It spans four decades, but it’s only the beginning – even though it feels like the end.

In 2016, world-renowned architect Phil Freelon was diagnosed with a rare disease. His wife of 40 years, Nnenna, a celebrated musician, was devastated at the prognosis. When Phil passed away three years later, the artist discovered that another companion had moved in: Grief. This new roommate, a demanding shape shifter, wreaked havoc on Nnenna’s life. That is, until the day she decided to welcome Grief in.

North Carolina Public Radio and the podcast Great Grief present: A Love Supreme, an hour-long radio special about love, loss and the transformation that’s made possible by embracing Grief. A Love Supreme is a personal and relatable exploration of heartbreak, filled with original stories and music by Grammy-nominated performer Nnenna Freelon.