Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ivy Sole, 'Call Me'

By Sidney Madden
Published January 28, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST

It's almost unfair how perfectly Ivy Sole borrows Lil Wayne's cadence. Deploying the bridge of Weezy's iconic "Lollipop" and flipping it for the chorus of their single "Call Me," Ivy Sole not only literally hooks listeners in, they underscore how fortified the bonds of their contemplative bars and visuals are.

The song's subject matter and video — love to Missy's "Supa Dupa Fly" space suit — mash up the memories and nostalgia that Ivy Sole pours into their forthcoming album, CANDID. It's a meditation on Sole's formative years, early encounters with the carceral state and mounting anxiety associated with the Charlotte, N.C. talent contemplating the big questions: "Is it cause and effect or a clause for next of kin? / Fought back from an L to see all of my n****s win... Tryna attack the system so we shatter them walls / So everyone is taken care of when they give me a call."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Music
Sidney Madden
Sidney Madden is a reporter and editor for NPR Music. As someone who always gravitated towards the artforms of music, prose and dance to communicate, Madden entered the world of music journalism as a means to authentically marry her passions and platform marginalized voices who do the same.
See stories by Sidney Madden
More Stories