Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make your year-end tax-deductible gift to WUNC!

Hiss Golden Messenger, 'Hung Fire'

By Kara Frame
Published December 24, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones.

Music is our favorite gauge of the times we're living through, and Hiss Golden Messenger's O Come All Ye Faithful is one heck of a barometer. The album opener, "Hung Fire," paints a picture of a year that was a challenge to get through. Written in the autumn of 2020, the words are hauntingly accurate in December 2021. "It's Christmas, baby, thank God we made it," frontman M.C Taylor sings, his voice harmonizing effortlessly with light piano and soft horns as he delivers lyrics lamenting life in the current climate.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Music
Kara Frame
Kara Frame is a video producer for NPR and pursues personal projects in her free time. She most often produces for NPR's explainer series, "Let's Talk: Big Stories, Told Simply." She's crafted stories about housing segregation in Baltimore, MD; motherhood in a refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece; and food deserts in Washington, DC. Frame enjoys a break from the news when filming the Tiny Desk Concerts.
See stories by Kara Frame
More Stories