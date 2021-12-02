Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stream NPR Music's 100 Best Songs of 2021

Published December 2, 2021 at 5:01 AM EST
Lil Nas X on the single artwork for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."

The figurative ink has dried on our 100 Best Songs of 2021 list, and it's ready for you to lean in and listen. We've built the playlist on five streaming providers:

  • Spotify

  • Apple Music

  • Tidal

  • Amazon Music

  • YouTube Music

    • The playlist consists of 99 songs, and that's because one song — The Baylor Project's "We Swing" — is only available commercially as a download. (You can still watch the video on YouTube.) Click on the links above to be taken directly to each streaming service, or scroll down to listen via one of our five embedded playlists.

    Spotify

    Apple Music

    Tidal

    Amazon Music

    YouTube Music

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR Music
    More Stories