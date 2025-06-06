Hurricane season is already here even as some counties still recover from past storms

June 1 marked the start of hurricane season, which runs through November. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average season, despite the lack of La Niña conditions.

While the state still has time before peak season in mid-August, many counties across the state are still recovering from past storms.

Parts of western North Carolina are still rebuilding homes, roads and bridges after last year’s flooding from remnants of Hurricane Helene.

Residents in eastern North Carolina are still recovering from hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

And the next season is bearing down on them.

“Helene was a catastrophic, significant event,” said N.C. Emergency Management Director William Ray during a briefing on disaster preparedness. “As it fades in the rearview for some, I think we need to continue to remind folks what the impact of that was.”

Last year was marked by inland floods during hurricanes Helene and Debby. Meteorologists said a warmer ocean is increasing the chances for hurricane activity this season. Warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico caused Helene to rapidly intensify from a tropical storm to a Category 4 hurricane.

Climate Central Fossil fuel combustion is warming our oceans, providing more energy for more devastating storms.

Colorado State University predicts that the Carolinas will likely experience a named storm and a 46% chance that a named storm will strike North Carolina. In South Carolina, hurricane activity is only slightly less likely.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently rejected Gov. Josh Stein’s request to extend total federal reimbursement for debris removal and emergency operations relating to Hurricane Helene for another 6 months. The agency will instead provide an ongoing 90% match.

“I was hopeful that it would be granted. It was not,” Stein said. “I’m disappointed by that, but we’re now focused on continuing to have a very constructive relationship with FEMA.”

The start of hurricane season is an excellent time to sign up for your county’s emergency alerts. For example, you can sign up for CharMeck Alerts to receive text or email alerts about extreme weather in the area.