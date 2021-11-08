"Once-in-a-generation" legislation: NC officials hail passage of infrastructure bill

Federal, state and local officials gathered at the Union Station train depot in Raleigh on Monday to hail what one congresswoman called "once-in-a-generation" legislation.

Democratic U.S. House Representative Deborah Ross said the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress last week will improve public transit, boost the resiliency of North Carolina's electric grid, and help the state's rural areas with crumbling water and sewer systems.

"In so many rural areas of this state, water and sewer systems are outdated and there simply is not the community funding to be able to pay for it," Ross said. "This bill is a game changer."

Ross also said the Triangle's in a prime position to get grants for a long-talked-about commuter rail system.

"We have the local match, we have the proof of the need because we're a growing community," she said.

Ross and four other Democrats representing North Carolina in Congress voted for the bill, as did Republican Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr. The state's eight congressional Republicans did not. According to Ross, the bill also will provide $100 million for expanding rural broadband access.

