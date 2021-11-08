Endless Boogie, 'The Offender'

The power of Endless Boogie compels you to take 'er easy, friend. Crack open something cold, settle into a bloozy groove and choogle all night long. At least that's how it feels when you put on a record by New York's finest and scuzziest rockers. The 22-minute opening track from double-album Admonitions is a pretty dang good indication of what guitarist Paul Major and pals have in store: The grunted lyrics at the top are little more than rock and roll formality, as "The Offender" is the vehicle for a buckin' ZZ Top blues riff that never changes course, only allows Endless Boogie's rusted-out muscle car to cruise into gritty terrain with a cigarette-smoked hypnosis. Major, Jesper Eklow and Matt Sweeney trade guitar solos – some more fuzzed and zonked than others – but drummer Harry Druzd and bassist Mike Bones are locked into a zone of minimalist blues euphoria.

