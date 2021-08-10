Bringing The World Home To You

Amelia Meath And Blake Mills, 'Neon Blue'

American Homefront Project | By Brian Burns
Published August 10, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT

Last week, North Carolina-based duo Sylvan Esso announced the launch of a new record label, Psychic Hotline, that the pair hopes will "do right in radical ways" by its artists. Accompanying and promoting the announcement was the debut of a singles series, led off by this song, "Neon Blue," a collaboration between Sylvan Esso's Amelia Meath and superstar producer and songwriter Blake Mills. They describe the track as a "nighttime song," and it's one that plays on both of their strengths: Mills provides a hypnotic and experimental samba rhythm, while Meath's layers of vocals give the minimalist piece a somber, nocturnal vibe.

Brian Burns
