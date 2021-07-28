Bringing The World Home To You

Emma-Jean Thackray, 'Say Something'

American Homefront Project | By Brian Burns
Published July 28, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT

Multi-instrumentalist and producer Emma-Jean Thackray has been an active member of the London nu-jazz scene for some time now, but her first full-length album Yellow just dropped last week. "Don't just speak, say something" serves as a mantra in "Say Something," which opens with a minimal drum-and-keyboard riff that eventually morphs into a house beat. That beat escalates to a chaotic fusion of the song's prior elements — a build-up and payoff that reflects the lyric's insistence on opening one's mind and connecting with something metaphysical.

Brian Burns
Brian Burns is the Music Director for WUNC Music, WUNC's AAA music discovery station. He has been working within the local music scene for over a decade. On the weekends you might see him DJing at various spots around the Triangle, or digging through boxes of records. He's also the host of King Street Soul on WHUP in Hillsborough, NC. He graduated from UNC’s School of Information and Library Science with an MSLS in 2015.
