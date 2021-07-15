We Were Promised Jetpacks, 'Fat Chance'

Whether it's We Were Promised Jetpacks, The Twilight Sad or the late and lamented Frightened Rabbit, the Scottish rock scene is stuffed with bands well-versed in an expert mix of bombast and heavily accented fatalism. At first blush, We Were Promised Jetpacks' new single, "Fat Chance" — from a new album called Enjoy the View, due out in September — seems to operate within that bleak-but-soaring landscape. Yet "Fat Chance" reveals a surprise partway through, emerging as an anthem about overcoming long odds, doing "a complete 180" and climbing out of the ruins, stronger than ever.

