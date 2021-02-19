Bosnians Celebrate As NASA Mars Rover Lands In Crater Named After Village

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The NASA rover on Mars has fans in Bosnia. People in Jezero gathered in a school gym and cheered when the rover landed in a Martian crater named after the Bosnian town. NASA says the place has shared geological features. Afterward, Jezero kids celebrated with a volleyball match, Team Earth versus Team Mars. And the mayor tells U.S. News NASA's choice was, quote, "very, very positive and also odd." It's MORNING EDITION.