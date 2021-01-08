Bringing The World Home To You

David Hasselhoff Is Selling His Personal 'Knight Rider' Car

Published January 8, 2021 at 6:02 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Actor David Hasselhoff is selling a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "KNIGHT RIDER")

WILLIAM DANIELS: (As KITT) I'm the voice of Knight Industry 2000's microprocessor - KITT for easy reference.

INSKEEP: The car called KITT, run with artificial intelligence, was his partner in the '80s crime show "Knight Rider."

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "KNIGHT RIDER")

DANIELS: (As KITT) May I suggest you put the car in the autocruise mode for safety's sake?

INSKEEP: The fictional car was a kind of TV fantasy. Today, of course, real-life cars can talk to you or drive themselves. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
