What Was A Camel Doing In Bath & Body Works?

Published December 15, 2020 at 7:20 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Today, a story about camels and skin care because why not? It goes like this. Yesterday, a camel and its owner were spotted walking into a Bath & Body Works store in Henderson, Nev. A woman filmed the camel clopping through the automatic doors.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: For whatever reason, there's a whole actual camel at Bath & Body Works.

MARTIN: Maybe the camel was an emotional support animal. Or maybe they just wanted to swap out the frankincense for some lavender body butter. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

