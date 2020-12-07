Bringing The World Home To You

What Are The Chances 2002's 'Reign Of Fire' Could Come To Life?

Published December 7, 2020 at 5:56 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. 2002 saw the release of one of those futuristic dystopian films called "Reign Of Fire." In it, dragons that sleep below the surface of the Earth are awakened, and they fly up and destroy major cities.

(SOUNDBITE OF ROARING)

GREENE: "Reign Of Fire" is set in the far-off year of 2020. Well, there's still about a month left. I don't think we can rule out dragons at this point.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "REIGN OF FIRE")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Good luck.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

