11-Year-Old Girl Breaks Rubik's Cube Guinness World Record

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with congratulations to Sankavi Rathan, who broke a Guinness World Record at age 11. She solved 30 Rubik's cubes one-handed while hula-hooping. Yeah, she's keeping the hoop going while moving around the cube. The previous record was 25 cubes. The one-handed part made this perfect for her because she had limited mobility in her right hand. She solved them left-handed and finished all 30 in about an hour. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.