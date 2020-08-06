Man Sells Truck He Bought 44 Years Ago To Original Owner's Grandson

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. There's a certain nostalgia about old cars, right? Well, 44 years ago, Bob Sportal bought a '57 Chevy for $75. According to local Minnesota news, he drove it to work every day until he retired five years ago. Ready to sell it, he thought, why not stick with the tradition? The price tag - 75 bucks. The buyer - the original owner's grandson, who says, it's like riding with my grandpa again. Now there's nostalgia for you. It's MORNING EDITION.