Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Man Sells Truck He Bought 44 Years Ago To Original Owner's Grandson

Published August 6, 2020 at 5:36 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. There's a certain nostalgia about old cars, right? Well, 44 years ago, Bob Sportal bought a '57 Chevy for $75. According to local Minnesota news, he drove it to work every day until he retired five years ago. Ready to sell it, he thought, why not stick with the tradition? The price tag - 75 bucks. The buyer - the original owner's grandson, who says, it's like riding with my grandpa again. Now there's nostalgia for you. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories