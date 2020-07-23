New York Hospital Finds Hidden Trove Of Artwork In Storeroom

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Staff at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital in New York were looking for extra space for ventilators when they found a store room that had this unknown trove of art. During the middle of the last century, some famous abstract expressionists lived in the Hamptons. And apparently, they donated. The forgotten art includes works by Willem de Kooning and Robert Dash. The New York Post reports it has been valued at the minimum $100,000. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.