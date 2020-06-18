Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Family In U.S. Reunited With Grandfather's World War II Items

Published June 18, 2020 at 7:04 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. They didn't even know what was lost, but the family of the late Harold Henderson have been reunited with a button from his World War II uniform and a tag with his serial number. An Australian couple found them at the former site of a U.S. military base in Queensland. They tracked down Henderson's family in Wisconsin and mailed the items back. We all cried, said Henderson's granddaughter. It's another piece of him that's back home. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories