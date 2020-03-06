Bringing The World Home To You

Encore: James Clyburn's Rise To Popular South Carolina Democrat

Published March 6, 2020 at 5:04 AM EST

When Rep. James Clyburn — the highest-ranking African American in Congress — endorsed Joe Biden's 2020 bid for president, it helped propel the candidate to crucial victories in the South Carolina primary last month and on Super Tuesday.

Clyburn, elected to Congress in 1992, has served two stints as House Majority Whip, a post he currently holds. At StoryCorps in 2007, Clyburn talked to his granddaughter about success and failure.

Click the play button to hear their conversation.

Audio produced forMorning Editionby Anita Rao.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

