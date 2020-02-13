Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

German Farmer's Marriage Proposal Shows Up On Google Maps

Published February 13, 2020 at 6:32 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Steffen Schwarz used his farm to propose. He wrote - will you marry me? - across his cornfield in Germany and then got his fiancee to fly a drone overhead. She saw the message and said yes. He did not expect the question to get broadcast to millions of other people. A satellite captured it, and it's right there on Google Maps. He says they might use the drone again for wedding pictures. I'm cool if he keeps those, you know, just among his family and friends. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories