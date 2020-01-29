Bringing The World Home To You

South Carolina Animal Rescue Group Wants Piggy Cuddlers

Published January 29, 2020 at 7:03 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Here's your chance to cuddle a pig. A South Carolina animal rescue group wants piggy cuddlers to help 100 rescued pigs prepare for new lives as pets. In a Facebook ad, the Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary writes, belly scratches, cookies and even just talking gets pigs ready for the new homes. The sanctuary says pigs need to be socialized to bond with what he called the herd leader, meaning the new human owner. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
