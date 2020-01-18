Predictions
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what will Tom Steyer just stumble into next? Helen Hong.
HELEN HONG: Tor-toys mating.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: I'm sorry. I just wanted to say hello. I'll leave.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Tom Bodett.
TOM BODETT: He's going to buy the last seat on the SpaceX shuttle to the moon and be the...
(LAUGHTER)
BODETT: ...Third wheel on the billionaires date.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Maeve Higgins.
MAEVE HIGGINS: He's going to get in the middle of Mitch McConnell's wife cuddling Diego, the 100-year-old tortoise.
(LAUGHTER)
HIGGINS: I forgot my glasses.
(APPLAUSE)
BILL KURTIS: Well, if Tom Steyer does any of that, we'll ask you about it here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Helen Hong, Tom Bodett and Maeve Higgins.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: And thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. See you in Des Moines, Iowa, next week. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.