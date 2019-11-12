Bringing The World Home To You

Alex Trebek Gets Choked Up In Monday's Final Jeopardy!

Published November 12, 2019 at 6:54 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. On "Jeopardy!" last night, host Alex Trebek asked a contestant if he had a winning answer to the final question - in a way, he did.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")

ALEX TREBEK: What is, we love you, Alex. That's very kind of you. Thank you.

INSKEEP: Contestant Dhruv Guar said he could've tried to puzzle out the correct response, but he was thinking of news that Trebek was returning to cancer treatment. Guar wrote on Twitter he was, quote, "grateful I got the opportunity to say what I know everyone was thinking." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

