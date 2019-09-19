Nebraska Woman Receives Citation For Burned Love Letters

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's said revenge is a dish best served cold. Unfortunately, if you burn your ex's love letters, something has to be hot. Police in Lincoln, Neb., say a woman went through a breakup and set old love letters on fire with a butane torch - in her apartment. She then took a nap while leaving embers on the carpet and woke to find the apartment on fire. The apartment was damaged, though she was all right and will live to love again. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.