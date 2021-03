The National Independence Day Parade kicked off the Fourth of July festivities in Washington, D.C.

Here are some of the sights and people NPR saw in the run-up to President Trump's speech at the Lincoln Memorial.

Shuran Huang / NPR / Stephen Asimobi (from left), Helen Asimobi, Theresa Omeyeka, Michelle Nwuokoye, Mariama Turay and Rachel Biah celebrate the Fourth of July with their festive outfits in Washington, D.C.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / Protesters move a Baby Trump balloon into position near the Washington Monument on Thursday.

Shuran Huang / NPR / Rob Cortis from Livonia, Mich., says he has visited 48 mainland states for pop-up rallies with his Trump Unity Bridge. He displayed it at the National Independence Day Parade.

Shuran Huang / NPR / People march in The National Independence Day Parade.

Shuran Huang / NPR / Ralph Hall, 62, sells American flags and bandanas during the National Independence Day Parade. This has been his business for 30 years.

Shuran Huang / NPR / Maryke Fourie (from left), Anel van der Merwe and Tahe Mannuf, exchange students from South Africa, enjoy their time at the parade.

Shuran Huang / NPR / Alison Manzola, 14, from Jeansville, Pa., holds a banner during the National Independence Day Parade.

