German Couple Leaves Newborn Baby In A Taxi

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you ever left a bag in a taxi, you might relate to the German couple who left a newborn baby. They paid the driver and remembered to grab their 1-year-old. But in those crucial seconds while climbing out, they forgot the newborn, who they were bringing home from the hospital for the first time. The driver didn't notice the sleeping baby until he picked up another passenger. He called police and returned the baby, who was unharmed. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.