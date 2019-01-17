Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

It's Always A Joy When We Can Report On Toto's 'Africa'

Published January 17, 2019 at 6:31 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with news you're going to hate me for because - welcome to the rest of your day.

(SOUNDBITE OF TOTO SONG, "AFRICA")

GREENE: I know we report on this Toto song a lot. But come on. It's worth it. According to CNN, there's a new art installation out in the Namibian desert. It is six speakers playing "Africa" in Africa. They're powered by the sun, so the song is on an endless loop - just like in your head.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AFRICA")

TOTO: (Singing) I hear the drums echoing... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories