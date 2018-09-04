Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Researchers At Saint Andrews University Study Gender Bias In Monkeys

Published September 4, 2018 at 6:46 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Researchers say they found gender bias in monkeys. St. Andrews University studied how monkeys learn from each other and found female monkeys less likely to learn from males. The females have closer social bonds. And if one finds a better way to get food, others pay attention. Male monkeys move around more, form weaker social bonds. And even if the males do stumble on useful information, females don't trust them. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories