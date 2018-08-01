Bringing The World Home To You

'Game Of Thrones' Castle For Sale In Northern Ireland

Published August 1, 2018 at 5:37 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Good news for fans of the show "Game Of Thrones" who'd love to make that crazy fantasy world their reality - a castle in Northern Ireland that was used in Season 3 of the show is up for sale. Exterior shots of the castle were used as Riverrun in the hit show, the ancestral home of House Tully. And get this; you could buy the castle for about $650,000, which is less than the median price of an apartment in Manhattan.

(SOUNDBITE OF RAMIN DJAWADI'S "MAIN TITLE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

