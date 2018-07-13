Muppets Head To London

Bringing The World Home To You

Published July 13, 2018 at 5:16 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a guest.

MATT VOGEL: (As Kermit) Hey-ho. Kermit the Frog here.

GREENE: Hey, Kermit. OK, so the Muppets' first full-length European show this weekend in London. Are you excited? Wait. Where are you going?

VOGEL: (As Kermit) I'm headed this way.

GREENE: OK, bye. Well, he did do an interview with the BBC. He talked about his romance with Miss Piggy and how he's returning to Britain, where the first "Muppet Show" was made. I guess he likes the BBC more, which has me feeling a little green with envy. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

