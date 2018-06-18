Bringing The World Home To You

Half-Marathon Entrant Runs Full Marathon

Published June 18, 2018 at 7:14 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Sean Elmquist. The Minnesota man planned to run a half-marathon. He boarded a bus to the starting line and realized he boarded the wrong bus. He was heading for the full marathon. He'd missed his race. But then he realized there was one race he could run. He went for it, the full marathon. And having not trained for that at all, he made it. As they say, necessity is the mother of invention and of marathons. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
